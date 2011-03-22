David Stern Really DOES "Know Where The Bodies Are Buried"

Photo: AP

Another day, another Adrian Wojnarowski bombshell. The Yahoo! Sports columnist sometimes seems to have the entire NBA—or at least the part that unfolds behind the scenes—under 24-hour surveillance.This time, he’s letting us in on the meetings between players, the NBPA, and David Stern that took place over the All-Star break.



The centrepiece of today’s column is NBPA head Billy Hunter, rallying the troops like never before. But the most meme-worthy bit comes when Stern, noticeably shaken after Hunter shows he means business, takes the podium. And he decides to show he means business:

Stern told the room he knows where “the bodies are buried” in the NBA, witnesses recounted, because he had buried some of them himself.

“It was shocking,” Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose(notes) told Yahoo! Sports. “I was taking off my gear, and when he said that, I just stopped and thought, ‘Whoa …’

“I couldn’t believe that he said it.”

Rose wasn’t alone. Said another All-Star in the room, “I was shocked … just shocked.”

So everybody was shocked. But what makes this such a crazy moment in the NBA’s ongoing labour drama isn’t that Stern “knows where the bodies are buried”, but that he felt compelled to, as it were, unbury the fact that he knew where the dead were buried.

Stern’s style, if over-the-top at times, has always been about control. Losing it is akin to admitting vulnerability. It’s the stuff of crotchety old leaders who, in a fit of insecurity, choose to remind us of their worst qualities.

Is Stern ripe for overthrow? Doubtful. What’s pretty clear, though, is that Hunter got to him. And for the players, that’s certainly good news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.