DAVID STERN: Obama Is 'Not That Good' At Basketball

NBA Commissioner David Stern recently sat down with Robert Wolf, an adviser to the White House, for an interview and gave a candid response about what he thinks about Barack Obama’s hoop hobby and skills. (H/T BuzzFeed)



Stern was blunt. He’s simply too predictable on the court, and thus, not as good as he thinks he is.

A month back, Vanity Fair’s Michael Lewis wrote a profile of Obama set at a basketball game and said that Obama’s game isn’t catered around offence. Instead, he’s more of a chippy player.

Stern also said that there will always only be one dream team, the one in 1992 that captured the world’s attention and turned basketball into a global game.

The full interview will broadcast on Reuters TV on Oct. 29. Here’s a clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.