NBA Commish David Stern Is Trying To Save Knicks Owner James Dolan From His Own Isiah Thomas-Induced Stupor

Donnie Walsh has earned a ton of praise for lifting the Knicks from the ashes left by his predecessor, and renowned destruction artist, Isiah Thomas. But Knicks owner James Dolan, hypnotized by Isiah Thomas’s seductive spell, has done more to suggest Thomas will return next year than Walsh, whose contract expires in May, will.Thankfully, league commissioner David Stern is stepping in on behalf of Knicks fans everywhere to save Dolan from his own stupidity, according to the Post‘s Marc Berman. He’s urging Dolan to bring back Walsh.



Frankly, in our opinion, stories of Walsh’s departure at the end of this season seem overblown. We’re nearly three months shy of Dolan’s deadline to pick up Walsh’s option for next season, and well, what’s the rush?

As Alan Hahn of Newsday noted a few weeks ago, Dolan prematurely extended Thomas’s contract back in 2007 when the Knicks were in playoff position, only to see the team lose 15 of their last 19. We don’t see that happening this year, but again, there’s still a lot of time for Dolan to sign on for another year of Walsh.

