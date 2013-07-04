How David Stern Became The Most Controversial Commissioner In Sports History

After a 30 year reign atop the NBA, David Stern will step down as commissioner on February 1, 2014.



The average NBA player salary increased from $275,000 in the 1983-84 season (the year before Stern was named commissioner) to somewhere around $5 million today.

While that alone should label David Stern as a “player’s commissioner,” his name has instead become synonymous with the terms “controversy” and “boos.”

From the mandatory “business casual” dress code to the bizarre veto of the Chris Paul trade to the Lakers, David Stern will go down as one of, if not the most controversial commissioner in sports history.

