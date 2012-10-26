David Stern To Step Down As NBA Commissioner In February 2014

Tony Manfred

Long-time NBA commissioner David Stern will step down on February 1, 2014, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Stern is 70 years old, and has been the commissioner since 1984. He will be replaced by Adam Silver, who has been his right-hand man for the last few years.

If he follows through and steps down on 2/1/2014, he will have been commish for 30 years, to the day.

