HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tech Entrepreneur Is Selling His Ridiculously Large Salt Lake City Retreat For $US15 Million

Tech entrepreneur David Spafford and wife Susan are selling their gorgeous, 24,127-square-foot home outside of Salt Lake City, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Spafford co-founded Megahertz Corporation in his basement in 1985, when he was a student at the University of Utah. Megahertz grew to become the leading manufacturer of laptop computer modems, and the company sold to U.S. Robotics in 1995. Nearly 20 years later, Spafford’s estate is a huge step up from his company’s humble basement beginnings.

The home has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus an arcade, home theatre, indoor jacuzzi, and tennis court. It also happens to have some beautiful decor.

It’s listed with Coldwell Banker for $US14.9 million, and it’s certainly a sight to see.

