HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Tech Entrepreneur Is Selling His Ridiculously Large Salt Lake City Retreat For $US15 Million

Tech entrepreneur David Spafford and wife Susan are selling their gorgeous, 24,127-square-foot home outside of Salt Lake City, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Spafford co-founded Megahertz Corporation in his basement in 1985, when he was a student at the University of Utah. Megahertz grew to become the leading manufacturer of laptop computer modems, and the company sold to U.S. Robotics in 1995. Nearly 20 years later, Spafford’s estate is a huge step up from his company’s humble basement beginnings.

The home has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus an arcade, home theatre, indoor jacuzzi, and tennis court. It also happens to have some beautiful decor.

It’s listed with Coldwell Banker for $US14.9 million, and it’s certainly a sight to see.

The sprawling home sits on a 3.6-acre lot in Holladay, about 10 miles outside of Salt Lake City.

A gated driveway leads straight to the front entry of the stone house.

The 'great room' is truly massive, with one of the house's several limestone fireplaces taking center stage.

There's a ton of art lining the walls, and another limestone fireplace dominates the opposite side of the same room.

The kitchen is also huge, its size amplified by the high ceilings.

The space is even more imposing from upstairs.

The master suite also features high ceilings and a private deck.

The master bath is unbelievably large.

There's even a couch in the center, just in case you need a break in the middle of your morning routine.

There's a beautiful tub in one wing of the master suite.

This closet couldn't possibly be big enough.

Connected to the master suite is another living room.

There's a second kitchen area, too.

Here's another one of the house's five bedrooms. Like the master suite, it has its own fireplace.

Another living area has a beautiful oriental rug and wooden beams overhead.

An elevator makes each floor easily accessible.

And this gym has every piece of workout equipment you might need.

This game room could save anyone from boredom.

A wide selection of arcade games lines the wall.

If you need another place to relax, there's this 12-person jacuzzi, in addition to several other soaking tubs.

There's also a sauna and steam room.

Plus an adjoining room where you can get your hair or nails done.

And if that's not enough, there's this 24-seat theatre, which the Spaffords named 'the Savoy.'

The Art Deco-inspired theatre even has a lobby that's fully stocked with popcorn and candy.

Outside, there's a large pool and patio area, complete with a separate bathhouse.

To top it all off, these tennis courts would be great for summertime activities.

