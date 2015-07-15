Jay Z's music streaming service Tidal has lost yet another high-profile exec

Getty Images Sport Jay Z is going to have to make some calls.

Tidal, the music streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z and a collection of celebrities, has suffered yet another executive departure as CE Pro reports that its US sales and marketing manager David Solomon has left the company after just 10 months in the role.

Solomon was hired by Tidal in September 2014 to be a big part of the company’s presence in the US. A press release about the hire called him “one of the world’s leading evangelists for high-quality music streaming” and “one of the true visionaries in the field.”

But Solomon has now left Tidal, although it’s unclear whether he chose to leave or if his departure comes as part of Tidal’s rumoured job cuts. Swedish news site Breakit reported in April that Tidal was cutting 25 jobs.

This is just the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Tidal. Andy Chen, the CEO who oversaw the acquisition of the company by Jay Z, left Tidal in April. And Peter Tonstad, the interim CEO who took over from Chen, left the company in June.

Business Insider spoke to Tidal’s chief investment officer Vania Schlogel in April, and asked her what it has been like joining the organisation and working with Tidal’s existing office in Sweden:

It’s been really exciting. We feel like we’ve inherited such a great group of people with Tidal. And I think the excitement is mutually felt, and in fact, I don’t just think, I know that because the types of conversations, ‘Hey I’m so excited to be doing this’ and ‘I’m working longer hours but I don’t even mind because this is so exciting what we’re putting up and what we’re basically able to give to the subscribers of Tidal.’ We’re building really close relationships with the team and I think that’s felt mutually, there’s a lot of respect at how smart people are, how hard they’re working. So if I can summarise the changes, probably the hours are longer, but maybe the work is a bit more interesting. I don’t know, I can’t say because I wasn’t there before.

We reached out to Tidal for comment, and will update this article if we hear back.

