One Of These Six Men Will Succeed Warren Buffett

There’s been a lot of talk about Warren Buffett‘s successor in the last few months; not least because in November a man called Todd Combs exploded into our lives and was dubbed Buffett’s “heir apparent.”



But a new look at Buffett in this month’s Vanity Fair paints a totally different picture of the role Combs will likely play in Berkshire’s future.

MEET THE CANDIDATES >

And it’s summed up in one sentence:

“When I asked Buffett which role – CEO or CIO – he considers more important, he doesn’t hesitate. “The CEO is the most important,” he says.”

And what does that mean?

Todd Combs

That Buffett isn’t looking for his head of investments to run the company. And Todd Combs, while he is clearly being groomed to head up the investment arm of the Berkshire shop, hasn’t been recruited for the purpose of CEO.And since Berkshire isn’t really a giant hedge fund anymore, that makes total sense. In fact, stocks only account for 15% of the company’s assets.

“It is a radically different company than when it was a little thing, holding common stocks with a value that exceeded Berkshire’s net worth,” says (Buffett’s deputy Charlie) Munger. “No one now has to be brilliant at managing the liquid common stocks, because there’s so much value in the businesses… It’s not like this place still needs some remarkable genius.”

What it does need is someone who can manage hundreds of thousands of employees. Someone who knows Buffett and knows Berkshire and understands the heart and culture of the company.

And that person is David Sokol.

David Sokol

He’s been mentioned before, but the entrance of Combs seemed to destroy that narrative. But he is definitely a more suitable candidate for a ton of reasons.

Here’s why:

Sokol is Buffett’s “Mr. Fix-It” He’s described as “”the top pick of most Buffett-watchers.” He was born and lives in Omaha, Nebraska – same as Buffett (and Buff’s Nebraska roots are clearly important to him). Sokol owns (with two others) a 19% stake in MidAmerican and is therefore a “classic Berkshire manager: he works because he wants to work not because he has to” – like Buffett.

In her piece for VF, Bethany McLean explains Sokol’s nature and business approach:

He is charming, with a slight drawl that softens his words, and he impresses most who meet him as being extremely straightforward, smart, and self-deprecating.

The word many use to describe Sokol is “decent.” But he is also tough… “I force myself to rank my team in the order in which I would terminate each member if I was forced to do one at a time.”

Obviously nothing is set in stone, and Buffett balks at any mention of his stepping down. But he admits that the subject is discussed at almost every board meeting, and a successor (or successors) must be chosen. He even told VF that “not taking care of Berkshire would be like not having a will – cubed.”

Li Lu: Hedge Fund Manager Why he's not: Buffett's successor is almost definitely going be recruited from within the Berkshire family. He declined to join the firm last year. Why he is: Munger told the WSJ: ''In my mind, it's a foregone conclusion' that Li Lu - a Columbia graduate and hedgie, would become a top investment manager at Berkshire. Munger rarely makes those type of complimentary comments. He made a killing by investing in Chinese battery-maker and car company, BYD. Timing is everything and a no in 2010, doesn't mean a no in 2020. Source: Vanity Fair Ajit Jain: Insurance-Division President at Berkshire Hathaway Greg Abel: CEO of MidAmerican Why he's not: His name has been thrown around as a possible successor, but not like Combs or Sokol. Why he is: He's David Sokol's number two. He's in the family - CEO of MidAmerican. He knows how to manage mammoth companies - in fact, he's CEO of four. He is 'responsible for the evaluation of opportunities relating to acquisitions and project development' - a major part of Berkshire's business model. Matthew Rose: CEO Northern Burlington Why he's not: Like Abel, his name has been thrown around as possible successor but not with the same vigor as Sokol or Combs. Why he is: He has experience in running a massive company - one of the most profitable of Berkshire's holdings. He's relatively young. Buffett has repeatedly praised the job Rose has done at Burlington. Todd Combs: Hedge Fund Manager Why he's not:

Combs hasn't had more than 3 years experience running a company. Combs is more suited to the role of CIO and the likely scenario is for Buffett's job to be split in two - one CEO; one CIO - when he goes. Why he is: He's young and can be moulded - 'Our goal was a two-year-old Secretariat, not a 10-year-old Seabiscuit' he told Vanity Fair. Buffett describes Combs as a 'good, smart human being. He understands investments, and he understands limitations. He will never do anything really dumb.' Ie. He's not into high-risk, and neither is Buffett. Source: Vanity Fair David Sokol: Head of Berkshire subdiaries NetJets and MidAmerican Energy Why he's not: Um. Silence. Why he is: He's Buffett's Mr. Fix-It - that means he trusts him. He's within the family. He knows how to manage and turn-around companies. In the foreword to Sokol's book, Buffett writes, 'He brings the business equivalent of Ted Williams' .406 batting average to the field of business management.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.