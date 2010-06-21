David Simon: 'The Huffington Post Doesn't Mean Sh#t To The Average American'

Arianna Huffington.

There’s been a lot of talk lately—this website included—about The Huffington Post’s rising web traffic and revenue prospects.HuffPo is now getting around 13 million uniques a month (as of March). Its CEO thinks it will become profitable within the year. And our own recent analysis predicted that it could be on the way to the $100 million mark within a few years.



(Disclosure: HuffPo co-founder Ken Lerer is one of Business Insider’s investors.)

But all of that “doesn’t mean shit to the average American,” according to David Simon, creator of HBO’s “The Wire” and a former reporter for The Baltimore Sun.

In an interview with Capital, the just-launched New York City news and culture website (started by my former editors from The New York Observer, which warrants a second disclosure: I have a freelance piece on the site today), Simon goes on at length about the importance of the traditional, metro-based newsroom.

Which is something The Huffington Post lacks. And even though Simon makes it clear he’s no blog hater:

Of Arianna Huffington and her 13-million-unique-visitor-a-month Huffington Post, Simon said, “She can dabble like a dilettante in national politics—’I’m going to hire eight, nine people, actually pay them a salary, maybe, call them an investigative team and loose these eight, nine people on Washington.’ When human beings can’t find out what’s going on in Baltimore, Cleveland, St. Louis, Trenton and everywhere else in the United States, how does that save journalism?

“The day that there’s a bunch of Huffington Post reporters in Baltimore, and there’s a Baltimore edition of the Huffington post, then you know what it is? It’s a newspaper and it’s online—it’s an online paper and it’s something to be reckoned with. But until they’re going to be there every day and until they’re going to have 40, 50, 60,000 readers in Baltimore, concerned about the issues in Baltimore, the Huffington Post doesn’t mean shit to the average American. It doesn’t mean shit to people in New York if they want to find out about metro coverage.”

Read more at Capital >>

[Note: The site’s in beta and is still password-protected but you can register to get access.]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.