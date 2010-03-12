David Shaw and Stanley Druckenmiller Are No Longer Billionaires

Phil Falcone and Ken Griffin are actually on the list and still billionaires. We apologise very much and have no idea how we missed them on the list.



Corrected version is below.

A couple of our favourite hedge fund managers are no longer billionaires.

According to the new list out by Forbes, Stanley Druckenmiller and David Shaw are no longer raking in as much as they used to.

As of 2009, the men had:

Duquesne Capital Management’ Stanley Druckenmiller: $3.5 billion last year

D.E. Shaw’s David Shaw: $1.6 billion last year

This year, they fell completely off the list, which means they must have less than $1 billion.

Sorry guys!

