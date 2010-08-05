Toxic, Deadly, Evil: Another Attempt At Deciphering Paul Farrell's Column

(This post is republished by author’s permission and originally appeared on the Wall Street Memo).



As you may remember, I recently asked Business Insider readers if MarketWatch columnist Paul Farrell has become (or has always been?) patently insane.

Or maybe he is not insane at all. Maybe he is just an evil buzz genius, the grey-haired male equivalent of Jessi Slaughter on YouTube, expertly polarising readers and driving up pageviews to Tower of Babel heights. (Something I, of course, have never been guilty of.)

Regardless of whether Farrell is insane or just very good at Glenn Beck-ing his readers, the latest column from the maestro does not disappoint. It’s another extraordinary gem, in a long line of incoherent masterpieces. Pull out a fresh bag of organic shrooms, eat all of them, put on your favourite tin foil hat, and read his nuanced analysis of commodity ETFs:

Worst? Add toxic, deadly, evil. Commodity ETFs are rapidly becoming a malicious virus breeding chaos in the global markets pricing all commodities: food, farm lands, metals, oil, natural gas, livestock, water and other natural resources are the assets under commodity derivatives and their ETFs, pricing that’s now controlled more by Wall Street speculators than the weather, adding wild swings in volatility and trillions in global derivative risks. And once again the usual suspects, the Goldman Conspiracy of Wall Street Banksters, are in the lead.

Alrighty then. I could totally see this as a spoken word poem in a West Village coffee shop, set to an ominous drum beat. But as a “behavioural economics” column on one of the most read finance sites on the Web it is, well, weak sauce.

Later in the column, he writes that “Commodity index ETFs [are] now a lethal WMD threat to Earth’s survival.” Come on, really?

Paging Rupert Murdoch. Time to pull out the guillotine.

By the way, those who hold shares of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) are up more than 1.3 per cent this morning as I write this. Sounds pretty toxic and evil to me.

