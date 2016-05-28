David Schwimmer and Rebel Wilson destroy in a hilarious rap battle on James Corden

‘The Late Late Show’/CBS/YouTube From left, David Schwimmer, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden on ‘The Late Late Show.’

David Schwimmer really laid into “Late Late Show” host James Corden in the show’s new rap battle segment, “Drop the Mic.” But all bets were off when “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson entered the ring.

Battle lines were drawn from the start as Corden picked apart Schwimmer’s fame while starring in the 1990s hit NBC sitcom “Friends.”

“Millennials, let me introduce you to this guy,” Corden began. “His name is David. He was famous in ’95.”

He later rapped, “Now, you’ve got the chance to prove you’ve got balls while I ignore you like Jennifer Aniston does your calls.”

In turn, Schwimmer wasn’t about to let Corden forget his place in the Hollywood hierarchy.

“We all know as an actor your roles were all the same,” Schwimmer responded. “The heavy best friend, the humorous sidekick with the belly so big you couldn’t find your… Dickens, the author we all read as kids, he’s British like you but people know who he is.”

Yes, this was a rap battle for the ages. But then the show threw in a twist when Wilson joined and took both men on.

Watch what Wilson brought to the competition in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Taylor Swift rapped and then fell off a treadmill in a new Apple Music ad



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.