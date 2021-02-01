Trump's new legal team includes an attorney who declined to prosecute Bill Cosby and another who met with Jeffrey Epstein days before his death

Getty Former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump announced a new legal team headed by Bruce Castor Jr. and David Schoen.

Schoen represented Roger Stone and was set to represent Jeffrey Epstein before his death.

Castor was criticised for declining to prosecute Bill Cosby in 2005.

Days after five members of Donald Trump’s impeachment legal team quit over a disagreement on strategy, two new lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce Castor Jr., have been added to the roster.

They’re expected to take the lead when Trump’s impeachment trial begins on February 8. Trump was impeached in mid-January on a charge of inciting the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

Castor was the district attorney of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, from 2002 to 2008. In 2005, Castor declined to prosecute Bill Cosby when he was charged with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. Castor said at the time that “insufficient, credible and admissible evidence exists upon which any charge against Mr. Cosby could be sustained beyond a reasonable doubt,”The Washington Post reported.

Years later, after more than four dozen women had accused Cosby of sexual crimes, Castor said he’d verbally offered Cosby an immunity deal in which he declined to prosecute him in criminal court to ensure that Constand would be able to sue him in civil court.

His handling of the Cosby case is widely believed to be responsible for the failure of his reelection bid in 2015.

Last fall, Castor left his longtime private law firm for a firm in Philadelphia focused on personal injury and criminal defence.

David Schoen, a criminal-defence lawyer in Atlanta, was a part of the Trump ally Roger Stone’s defence team during his trial on charges of witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements related to the special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Schoen also met with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the days before Epstein’s death in August 2019. Schoen has claimed that Epstein’s death was not actually a suicide.

Trump’s previous legal team, headed up by Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, reportedly clashed with him over strategy: Bowers and Barbier wanted to focus on the constitutionality of impeaching a non-sitting president, while Trump was more interested in his false claims about widespread election fraud.

“I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President,” Castor said in a press release. “The strength of our constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always.”

