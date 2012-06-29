David Sacks Just Made Three Big Promises To Yammer Customers

Yammer founder David Sacks sent an email to Yammer customers today filled with vows for the future.



He promised that the free version wasn’t going away and that Microsoft would continue to improve it.

He promised that Yammer would still remain his baby, even as he took a job with Microsoft.

He promised that Yammer would become integrated with four Microsoft products: SharePoint, Office 365, Dynamics (Microsoft’s CRM software) and Skype.

Notice that he did not promise to integrate Yammer with Lync, Microsoft’s on-premises software for instant messaging and Web conferencing. That’s interesting and weird. Microsoft has said that Lync is its fastest-growing server application business.

Then again, we can’t blame him for avoiding Lync. When Microsoft bought Skype over a year ago, they promised that Skype and Lync would be somehow integrated, and that has yet to happen. Microsoft has strangely stopped talking about Lync at all.

All of it will be a tall order for Sacks. He’s got to integrate a startup culture with an established corporate giant. He’s got to integrate a completely cloud-based product with traditional software. He’s got to keep Microsoft from treating Yammer like a poor step child to its more lucrative cloud offerings.

That’s why competitors like Huddle’s CEO Alastair Mitchell told Business Insider “It’s pretty obvious” that Microsoft “will destroy Yammer.”

Here’s the email in full:

Dear Yammer Customer,

I am pleased to announce that Yammer has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Microsoft. After the close of the deal, Microsoft will continue to invest in Yammer’s freemium, stand-alone service, and the team will remain under my direction within the Microsoft Office Division. With the backing of Microsoft, our aim is to massively accelerate our vision to change the way work gets done with software that is built for the enterprise and loved by users.

As a Yammer customer, you will continue to get a secure, private social network—delivered with the same focus on simplicity, innovation, and cross-platform experiences. Over time, you’ll see more and more connections to SharePoint, Office 365, Dynamics and Skype. Yammer’s expertise in empowering employees, driving adoption, and delivering rapid innovation in the cloud will not only continue to power our stand-alone service, but also anchor the communication and collaboration experiences in Office 365.

You can find more information in this press release and our blog post.

Sincerely,

David Sacks

Yammer CEO and Founder

