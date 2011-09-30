Meet The Citigroup Executive Who's Engaged To Erin Burnett

Photo: Business Insider

Financial journalist, Erin Burnett, also known as the “Street Sweetie,” is off the market and her Wall Street admirers are insanely jealous. In fact, after hearing the news, one Wall Streeter asked us, “Does she seem happy? Or do I have a shot at breaking this thing up?”



Burnett, the former CNBC anchor, was celebrating the launch of her new CNN show Erin Burnett OutFront when the news of her engagement was finally revealed.

The lucky fellow is Citigroup executive David Thomas Rubulotta.

Rubulotta, a managing director in high-yield sales at Citibank, proposed a month earlier, the New York Post reported.

The couple reportedly met when Burnett worked as vice president of Citigroup/CitiMedia prior to joining CNBC.

While he’s currently a Citigroup executive, he was previously employed by Lehman Brothers where he worked in trading.

Rubulotta completed his undergraduate degree at Villanova. He later earned his MBA from Columbia in 1998.

Rubulotta resides in New Jersey, but owns an apartment in the Upper West Side that’s one block away from Central Park and it’s also near Magnolia Bakery.

He’s also a Chris Christie fan. He donated $3,400 to Governor Christie’s general election campaign in 2009.

We wonder if Rubulotta was able to achieve Burnett’s famous list of 8 things that would impress her, including sending a private yoga instructor to her apartment and buying round-trip business class tickets to New Zealand or Australia for her parents.

