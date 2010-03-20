David Rosenberg's Must-See Guide To Which Industries Have Pricing Power And Which Are In Deflation

The latest CPI and PPI readings have basically come in flat, if not a little deflationary.



Thus you may be hunting for companies showing some kind of pricing power, so they can stand out in this economy.

Thankfully, David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff has put out an excellent set of charts showing which industries have pricing power, and which are succumbing to deflation.

Check them out here >

Overall, there's no inflation. Airlines Parcel delivery rates Hospital services Restaurants Home improvement Movie pricing Telecom Apparel Books Grocery stores Hotel pricing Jewelry Autos Drugs Toys Electronics Pharma

