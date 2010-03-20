David Rosenberg's Must-See Guide To Which Industries Have Pricing Power And Which Are In Deflation

Joe Weisenthal

The latest CPI and PPI readings have basically come in flat, if not a little deflationary.

Thus you may be hunting for companies showing some kind of pricing power, so they can stand out in this economy.

Thankfully, David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff has put out an excellent set of charts showing which industries have pricing power, and which are succumbing to deflation.

Check them out here >

Overall, there's no inflation.

Airlines

Parcel delivery rates

Hospital services

Restaurants

Home improvement

Movie pricing

Telecom

Apparel

Books

Grocery stores

Hotel pricing

Jewelry

Autos

Drugs

Toys

Electronics

Pharma

