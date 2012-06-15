David Rosenberg's Got Big "Crystal Balls"

A reader passes along a full-page newspaper ad taken out by Gluskin Sheff, the Canadian wealth management firm where David Rosenberg has gone to work. The firm calls him “The man with the crystal balls.”



Now, that could be a Canada saying (possible, we don’t get up there much) but we wonder if they should’ve said either crystal ball (singular, connoting amazing foresight) or brass balls (plural, connoting fortitude). The mix-up is not particularly favourable.

