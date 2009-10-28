David Rosenberg: America's Screwed, But I'm A Huge Canada Bull

As you know, David Rosenberg is really negative on the US. But the Gluskin-Sheff economist LOVES his home country of Canada, which is the subject of today’s note.
Why?
There’s a whole host of reasons, including its strong currency, its lack of debt, and its heavy exposure to juicy commodities.
See the full case for America’s neighbour to the north –>
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.