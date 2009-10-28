David Rosenberg: America's Screwed, But I'm A Huge Canada Bull

As you know, David Rosenberg is really negative on the US. But the Gluskin-Sheff economist LOVES his home country of Canada, which is the subject of today’s note.



Why?

There’s a whole host of reasons, including its strong currency, its lack of debt, and its heavy exposure to juicy commodities.

See the full case for America’s neighbour to the north –>

The Canadian Dollar is doing well against all currencies, not just USD The debt situation is way better in Canada Commodity prices aren'g going back to their old levels As go commodities, so goes the Loonie And the stock market is very exposed to commodities Moody's loves Canadian banks We don't default in Canada It's not just me... Foreigners love Canada, too

