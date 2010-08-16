David Rosenberg: We May Still Be In The Same Recession

David Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff spoke with the Wall Street Journal (via Huffington Post) about the state of the American economy. His position is negative, noting that we may never have properly come out of recession and that, “If you don’t believe in a double-dip, it’s because the first recession never ended.”



Rosenberg noted in a separate piece today for The Globe and Mail that we are in an environment of deflationary risks and are in a balance sheet recession. He also suggests that this type of economic period takes five to 10 years to escape from.

Rosenberg argues that the U.S. economy needs “different stimulus,” and we need to be wise considering the expansion of our structural deficit. He also says we need a “war against unemployment.”



Here’s What A Balance Sheet Recession Looks Like >

