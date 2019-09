The US market no longer resembles the Nikkei, but the risk of a multi-decade Japanese deflationary recession persists.



In his latest daily note, David Rosenberg presents 6 signs that the US is turning Japanese.

The comparisons range from housing to bond yields to government spending and demographics.

Housing looks very similar The shape of the credit bubble is very similar T-Bill yields going towards nothing. Check out central bank balance sheets Government spending: bingo What deleveraging looks like Sure, you get tiny recoveries here and there But this is a long process. An yeah, the Demographics of the US aren't so hot...

