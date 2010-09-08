David Rosenberg: This Is An Upside-Down Recovery

In his latest note, David Rosenberg continues riffing on a theme he touched on yesterday, which is how bad the current economy is compared to the pre-recession period, relative to other recoveries.



Today he puts it in chart form. As you can see, the recovery is totally upside-down.

Click here to see the full details about this sad “recovery” >

Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.