David Rosenberg: The World Is Being Consumed By Deflation

The news from this morning that Spain is now once again in deflation confirms what Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg has been saying for some time. It’s deflation that’s on the march.



Spain’s underlying inflation rate just turned negative in April for the first time

since at least a quarter century and this is likely the thin edge of the wedge as

we have yet to see the full brunt of fiscal austerity hit aggregate demand. Core

consumer prices, which exclude energy and food, fell 0.1% from a year earlier

from the minuscule +0.2% trend in March. All the deficit-challenged countries in

the Eurozone, which technically means all of them since none come close to

meeting the Maastricht budgetary targets, could be facing severe deflation

pressure in the future based on the amount of slack in their economies.



Ireland is already experiencing deflation, with nominal GDP falling faster than

real GDP (both are down for two years straight but nominal is falling faster —

nominal GDP was down by 11% in 2009, real down 7.5%). Not surprisingly,

there is a lot of slack in the economy and the output gap stands at -7.1%, which

suggests more deflationary pressures over the medium term. This problem is

now widespread: Spain has an output gap of -5.3%, Portugal -3.6%, Italy -5.7%

and Greece -4.6%.

Even with the recently announced austerity measures for Spain and Portugal,

these countries may have trouble improving their fiscal ratios, if deflation sets in

and GDP falls (as it has in Ireland). It’s otherwise known as the ‘catch 22’ — and

the future of the Eurozone project, as it currently stands, is more in doubt than

many are willing to believe at the current time. Either the Euro plunges or

several of the EMU members will inevitably opt for their own currency of

yesteryear to ease the deflationary pressure on their economies.

Meanwhile, there seems little dobubt that it’s this fear driving the market today. The dollar is rallying, gold is weak, and oil is getting hammered. And of course Europe got crushed.

