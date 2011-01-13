Call It The Wile. E. Coyote Market

Another day, another rally, AND another dour report from David Rosenberg about all the speedbumps and pitfalls facing investors.
Today the Gluskin-Sheff economist characterises the market as a Wile E. Coyote market, with all of the obvious imagery that entails.
Among the risk factors: Debt bombs, persistent unemployment, and a second leg down in housing.
As always, the best way to approach this, in our opinion, is to look at the facts (if you’re bullish) and figure out why you’re not worried.
