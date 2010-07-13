David Rosenberg: The Odds Of A Double-Dip Jumped Another 3% In Just The Last Week

From this morning’s Breakfast With Dave note, a look at where things stand regarding the odds of a double dip:



Well, well, the ECRI fell again in the latest week despite the rebound from the

equity market bounce. The spot index fell 0.6% for the second week in a row, and

the growth index slipped to -8.3% from -7.6% at the end of June. While this is the

only indicator so far suggesting that recession odds are rising, once you get to

-8.3%, looking at the historical record, downturns occur more often than not.

Who cares what the consensus of economists has to say. They started calling

for recession only after Lehman failed in 2008 (remember that Gene Epstein

ditty from last week?) and it had already began nine months earlier; and back in

2001 it was only after 9/11 that the consensus call was for recession and yet

the recession had already started six months earlier and had only two more

months to run. Our ECRI logit model suggests that double-dip risks rose to 55%

odds in the latest week from 52%. It’s a close call but the odds of another

recession are higher than generally perceived.

