David Rosenberg: The Gold Dip Is Definitely A Buying Opportunity

The recent (mini) selloff in gold is definitely a buying opportunity, argues Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg:



There is no question that gold’s allure as a safe-haven has taken a bit of a

beating with the more confident tone coming out of European markets, but be

assured that in a global post-bubble credit collapse, skeletons come out of the

closet when you least expect it. The surprises are not over; not by a long

shot. And the gold price will ebb and flow, but it is in a secular bull market and

will retain its natural hedge against recurring concerns surrounding the integrity

of the global financial system. Watering down financial regulation bills in the

U.S.A., kicking the can down the road via less-than-onerous Eurozone stress

tests and reduced capital stringency as per Basel III does not alter the

deleveraging game that much and the rounds of market instability that will come

our way.

The investment demand for gold remains quite solid at a time when production

growth is still anaemic – the World Gold Council just released data showing that

investors bought 273.8 metric tons of gold via ETF’s in Q2, the second highest

tally on record (and brings net investment in these finds to over 2,000 tons

value at just under $82 billion).

Photo: StockCharts.com

