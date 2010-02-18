David Rosenberg: The Era Of The Green Shoots Is Officially Dead

A recent note from Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg does a nice job characterising the tenor of the market right now. As he puts it: The Era Of The Green Shoot Is officially Dead



What more can you say? Back in April of last year, a -0.3% print on retail sales

would have been reason for celebration because it was widely seen as a

sequential improvement over -1.2% the month before. Now, last Friday we saw

a +0.5% reading on the January sales figure, and the Dow drops 45 points.

Good just isn’t good enough anymore for a market priced for perfection. In a

real-life example, just take a look at what happened to the once-hot sports-bar

chain Buffalo Wild Wings — it just posted a year-over-year sales performance of

20% for Q4 and the stock price responded by sliding 13%.

One source of reduced risk appetite may also be coming out of the fixed-income

market because high-yield bond funds suffered a huge $984 million net outflow

last week (largest redemption in five years) and new-issue activity was forced to

grind to a near-halt ($5.1bln from $32bln a week ago). Not only has corporate

bond issuance slowed, but Bloomberg News reports that companies are either

cancelling or postponing planned debt placements at a pace we have not seen in

2½ years — 16 issuers covering an estimated $7.3 billion over the past month.

In the past month, we have seen the biggest sell-off of U.S. junk bonds since the

equity market bottomed out in March 2009 — average junk bond yields have

surged nearly 100bps from their recent lows and stand at a nine-week high of

9.42%. The net asset value of bond funds (Lipper data) fell $1.6bln last week in

light of the market declines and renewed redemptions, the largest such drop

since November 2008 as the credit meltdown was approaching a peak.

