David Rosenberg: Talk Of A Bond Bubble Is Totally Absurd, Since Everyone Hates Bonds

David Rosenberg

Bond bull David Rosenberg laughs at the latest talk that we could somehow be in a bull market for bonds.It is rather amazing that there is still so much chitter-chatter of bonds being in a

bubble. Just read the column in today’s WSJ titled Bond Fund Managers See

Signs of a Bubble. In the article, a strategist is quoted as saying “it’s fallacious

reasoning that you can’t lose money in bonds.” Well, that statement is fallacious

in its own right. While paper losses may have to be marked if yields back up,

investors only realise a loss if they sell before maturity. Otherwise, it is ludicrous to

talk about a bubble in a security in which the capital is fully secure and pays a

How can anything be in a bubble in an asset class that is universally despised?

Last we saw, about the only pundits who are remotely optimistic on the fixed-

income market are Gary Shilling, Lacy Hunt and Van Hoinsington (great bond

investors), Jan Hatzius (terrific economist) and Doug Behnfield (investment advisor

extraordinaire).



This is a particularly interesting observation:

In the discussion about the outlook for Treasury Bonds, the point must be

emphasised that supply alone has been an inadequate focus for predicting future

prices/yields. You don’t have to do much more than go back to examples like

these: the 30-year Treasury bond yield went from 4.7% to 6.7% in 1999, even

though bond issuance by the Treasury was practically nil, and the decline in JGB

yields over the last 20 years, even though deficit spending has been spectacular in

Japan and debt-to-GDP is approaching 200%. The last I saw, the 10-year JGB yield

was at 1.2%.

He concludes:

The problem with trying to assess either supply or demand in the current market

environment is that everything is so confusing in the early stages of this new

secular paradigm of a global credit collapse. There is no way to get it completely

right. As Lacy Hunt has always maintained, it makes much more sense to assess

the outlook for inflation as the primary effort in predicting Treasury rates. Simple

and elegant. Or perhaps instead of inflation, we should really be discussing

deflation, which has emerged as the primary trend, and governments have few

bullets left in the chamber to deal with it.

Bond yields have been low for some time, and they will remain low. But don’t

be lulled into numerical micro-phobia (the fear of small numbers that plagues

the bond bears). The near 30% slide in the Chinese stock market suggests

that we have three to six more months of deflating commodity prices. And, if

the trend in Japanese, German and Swiss yields are any indication, bonds in

the United States and Canada have plenty of room to fall further.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.