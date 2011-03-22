David Rosenberg Slams Ignorant Blog Commenters Who Still Think He's A "Perma-Bear"

As David Rosenberg prepares to go paid-only, he fires fo a parting shot to blog commenters.



From his daily note:

After being sent some of the comments on the blog ZeroHedge, it occurred to me that there are so many ignorant folks out there who still think of me as a “perma bear”. That is really a myopic view of the overall strategy I have been espousing for years now. The median age of the 78 million strong baby boomer cohort is 55 and the era of capital appreciation strategies has swung towards capital preservation and a focus on generating an economic rent ― especially until more compelling value re-enters the equity market sphere.

