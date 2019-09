From his recent gloomy presentation, Gluskin-Sheff economist David Rosenberg presents S.I.R.P, an investment strategy designed to thrive in a world of overpriced assets and ongoing deleveraging.



Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

Check out Rosenberg’s whole presentation here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.