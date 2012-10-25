DAVID ROSENBERG: Always Remember These 13 Rules

Photo: SuperSurferSilver via YouTube

David Rosenberg, chief strategist at Gluskin Sheff and the former Chief North American Economist at Merrill Lynch, is without question one of the sharpest economists in finance.So, it’s a real treat when he shares with us how he thinks.



From his latest must-read Breakfast With Dave note:

A BAKERS’ DOZEN!

In my last week at Merrill Lynch back in the spring of 2009, I published Rosie’s rules to remember (an economist’s dozen), a macro version of Bob Farrell’s 10 Market Rules to Remember. A long-time friend and subscriber reminded me of this yesterday and suggested that I should share them… so here they are!

In order for an economic forecast to be relevant, it must be combined with a market call. Never be a slave to the data — they are no substitute for astute observation of the big picture. The consensus rarely gets it right and almost always errs on the side of optimism — except at the bottom. Fall in love with your partner, not your forecast. No two cycles are ever the same. Never hide behind your model. Always seek out corroborating evidence. Have respect for what the markets are telling you. Be constantly aware with your forecast horizon — many clients live in the short run. Of al the market forecasters, Mr. Bond gets it right most often. Highlights the risk to your forecasts. Get the U.S. consumer right and everything else will take care of itself. Expansions are more fun than recessions (straight from Bob Farrell’s quiver!).

