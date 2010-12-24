David Rosenberg Predicts Total Financial Disarray In Europe

David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff is on Bloomberg this morning. He’s keying off comments from Barclays’ Bomb Diamond about the possibility of a Euro breakup, which Rosenberg sees as perfectly possible.



It’s a matter of “when” not “if” noting that it was actually Germany that first breached its debt limits, and pointing out that the history of monetary unions is horrible, with the exception of the United States. All others have failed.

The roadmap? Not clear, other than complete financial disarray.

