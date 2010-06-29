David Rosenberg: Paul Krugman's Doom Warning Is Spot On

We’re at a weird moment where David Rosenberg (who is normally an Austrian) and Paul Krugman (a Keynesian) are basically on the same page, though anyone who’s been paying attention can’t be too surprised.



After all, even the right-wing pages of UK’s The Telegraph have been used by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard to attack misguided austerity measures.

We live in bizarre times.

Here’s Rosenberg:

The fact that the equity market ended up in the red yesterday, even fractionally,

after spending most of the day in positive territory, is an ominous sign ahead of

quarter-end. A head-and-shoulders pattern is becoming highly visible and

should the S&P 500 break below the 1,050 mark, it is very likely going to slide

towards 880 and probably very quickly.

The bond market is telling a very important story here and it is one of a

deflationary depression. We may not agree with Paul Krugman’s cure of solving

a credit collapse by trying to create even more credit, but his diagnosis is spot

on. The same ECRI that correctly foreshadowed the inventory-led bounce in GDP

over the past four quarters is now signalling a very high chance of either a

double-dip recession or a growth collapse of 2002 proportions.

The stock market bulls who got the 2009 call right were the same ones that got

investors whacked hard in 2008 and they again have overstayed their call.

Instead of heeding what the bond market is telling them, they are calling it a

“bubble”. In realty, the bond market is sending out an important signal;

decelerating nominal GDP growth ahead. This does not dovetail with notions of

a V-shaped increase in corporate earnings to new record highs in the coming

year and we would be looking for earnings guidance to be rather spotty during

the looming reporting season.

For the record, the yield on the U.S. two-year note closed at a record low

yesterday, at 0.625%. Think about that, we are supposedly in the first year of a

reflationary economic expansion, and the two-year note yield has fallen to an all-

time low. The 5-year note is down to 1.83%; the 10-year is at 3.02%; and the

long bond is 4% on the nose.

What’s more, he adds ominously, the latest moves in the market are NOT panic:

Moreover, this current down-move in yields is not happening on some TARP-

related panic or talk of Armageddon, but on a growing realisation that deflation,

at least of a mild nature as it pertains to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is

inevitable. This is an economic event, not some technical or panic-related event

like we had in December 2008. As a result, this rally in the bond market is not

likely to reverse course, though we readily admit that it won’t move in a straight

line either. At the late-2008 lows in yield, all it took was any government action

to stem the panic to cause bond yields to back up and the equity market and

other risk assets to rally dramatically. So, we had bank bailouts, stress tests,

accounting changes, massive fiscal stimulus, housing assistance across a

variety of fronts, and a huge expansion of the Fed balance sheet.

