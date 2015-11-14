ROSENBERG: Here are 10 reasons why stocks are backing into 'corrective mode'

Stocks are getting slammed.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 erased its gains for the year. With the Dow, it fell 1.4%, the worst drop in six weeks.

It also fell below its 200-day moving average, a move that some traders take as a bearish sign for stocks.

And on Friday morning, stocks were selling off again. If markets close lower, the S&P 500 would log its seventh down close of the past eight sessions.

“All of a sudden, the stock market is back into corrective mode,” writes Gluskin Sheff’s David Rosenberg in a note to clients on Friday.

He offered these ten reasons for why markets are taking:

Oil prices are still going nowhere.

Gold fell to a five-year low, and copper to a six-year low on Thursday — markets are getting worried about global growth and deflation again.

The Fed is talking more bluntly about raising rates in December.

Higher wages are cutting into profit margins.

“Bellwethers” like Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Cisco are reporting weak earnings and guidance on revenues.

Retailers are expecting soft consumer spending this holiday season, despite higher wages and savings from low gas prices.

China continues to slow. Eurozone GDP grew only 0.3% quarter-on-quarter in Q3.

High yield corporate bond yields are rising and spreads are widening, as concerns about energy-related defaults increase.

Both Democrats and Republicans are hating on Wall Street more and more these days.

So there you have it.

