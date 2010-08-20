David Rosenberg Delivers Long, Must-Read Rebuttal Of The "Bond Bubble" Talk

One of the longest, most die-hard bond bulls, David Rosenberg, is out with a long rebuttal of the new fashionable trend of calling the Treasury market a bubble.



His basic ideas:

The US will never ever default. Your capital is guaranteed, unlike with .coms during the bubble.

Growth is weak, and there’s no inflation pressure.

In fact, deflation is imminent.

As such, yields are still juicy if we get CPI in the -1% to -2% range.

Traders are still net-short treasuries.

Investors are actually gaining financial acumen.

Demographics favour ongoing bond buying.

And now, the whole piece

I was desperately trying to resist the temptation to retort to yesterday’s op-ed piece on page B13 of the WSJ (The Great American Bond Bubble by Jeremy Siegel and Jeremy Schwartz). But alas, I have succumbed, for the following reasons:

1. I was inundated with emails from our readership to respond. I finally said, “enough is enough.”

2. Since I already took on the “Two Jimmies” (Grant and Caron) in the spring on their 51⁄2% forecasts on the 10-year Treasury note yield, I thought, in the name of acting in a consistent manner, that it would only be fair to refute the arguments made by the “Two Jeremies.”

3. Almost three months ago, I submitted an op-ed piece to the WSJ for its consideration titled “Bond Bubble” but my request was turned down. Not that this is a case of sour grapes because the FT went ahead and published it. But, the fact that the WSJ turned my piece down while printing the diatribe by Messrs. Siegel and Schwartz goes to show that for whatever reason, there seems to be this bias on Wall Street against the bond market (the “enemy”).

4. Finally, after such a tortuous read, I simply felt that the assertions made in yesterday’s WSJ op-ed piece could not go unchallenged. Everybody is entitled to their opinion but if I had to make the case that bonds were a poor investment — and someday I will, believe me — I surely would not lean on the spurious reasoning provided in yesterday’s column. The case against the bond market that was made was pretty weak, which goes to show that just because you have the pedigree of being a professor from Wharton doesn’t necessarily mean your call on the Treasury market will prove to be any more prescient than your call on “Stocks for the Long Run.”

Here’s why.

The “Two Jeremies” stated that “from January 2008 through June 2010, outflows from equity funds totalled $233 billion while bond funds have seen a massive $559 billion of inflows.” They describe this as a “rush into bonds.”

The question is: so what? If anything, this shows that the retail client has developed some real financial acumen considering that Treasury bonds have generated a total return of 13% over that timeframe versus -21% for equities. In fact, both the absolute and risk adjusted return on Treasury bonds have been spectacularly superior to equities for the last 10 years. To be sure, past trends cannot be relied on for future performance, but what is not mentioned in the WSJ piece is that households may be deliberately rebalancing their asset allocation because 27% is represented by equities, another 27% in real estate, but a mere 6% is in fixed-income securities.

So maybe Ma and Pa Kettle are moving to correct this mismatch on their balance sheet and adjusting it to capture more income, limit their risks and preserve their capital. We do know with certainty that the median age of the baby boom cohort is approaching 55. As strategists we have to come to the understanding that a powerful demographic trend is gathering momentum, which is generating this insatiable appetite for yield — an era of correcting the underweight in bonds in the ageing (but not aged) boomer asset mix while correcting the lingering overweight in equities. This may prove to be a secular shift and it just makes sense to come to grips with what is likely to be a continued divergence in bond and stock performance in the future.

The “Two Jeremies” compare this apparent “bond bubble” to the “technology mania” a decade ago. Some bizarre comparisons, using an estimate of a P/E multiple on the Treasury market of 100x, were cited but were far too opaque for me to fathom. At the same time, it is a legitimate question as to how to quantify whether bonds are overvalued or undervalued at any given point in time. What is more important to identify, at least in my opinion, is what the critical forces are that drive yields up or down. It’s nice to compare what we are seeing in bonds today to what the dotcoms did a decade ago but it’s hardly relevant because the variables that influence speculative stocks are completely different than those that affect the direction of long-term interest rates. Alan Greenspan thought that growth stocks were “irrationally exuberant” six years before the bull market ended.

What finally did end it was not any particular valuation metric but perhaps Cisco missing by a penny on the other side of consensus expectations, leading to a dramatic reassessment of the earnings landscape. If there is one thing we do know, equity prices will track earnings-revision-ratios very closely. Then of course, we had a capital spending-induced recession that practically nobody saw coming in 2001, and we’ve never had a recession without cyclically-sensitive equities enduring a severe bear market.

So let’s fade valuation comparisons between bonds and growth stocks. It’s such a silly argument. Nortel did go bankrupt, as did a slate of tech stocks. Your capital wasn’t preserved — it was extinguished. Nortel was the darling of the day, at one point representing more than 30% of the Canadian stock market capitalisation. Equities, by their nature, are riskier than Treasury bonds — some more than others. Obviously, the Bill Millers, Warren Buffetts and Ira Gluskins of this world have in their professional lives managed to find some real gems that generated significant returns for their unit holders. But at no time was your capital guaranteed. So how can anyone compare that to a government obligation with an ironclad guarantee of interest and principal payments? Do we use a tech stock as the risk-free benchmark for funding actuarial liabilities? Or is it the long Treasury Strip? Does a tech stock, or any piece of equity paper, tell you with full certainty what you are going to be paid upon maturity? Or is that the long Treasury Strip? Why even bother comparing these two investment vehicles, they serve completely different purposes and are purchased by two very different mandates.

Furthermore, I feel strongly that this notion that the U.S. government, with all its taxing power and vast holdings of the national assets and treasures (dare we say, including what lies beneath Fort Knox) is going to default someday is completely ludicrous. All we seem to talk about is the gross debt burden. This is not to downplay the fiscal situation, which is dire, but becoming hysterical could lead to poor judgment and decision-making.

Canada faced similar structural deficits in the early 1990s, had its credit rating downgraded several times, and there were hues and cries back then as well over Canada’s ability to service its debts. However, years of shared sacrifice cured those ills and there were no defaults, late payments, haircuts or even a move to inflate the liabilities away. So give me a giant break on U.S. sovereign credit risks. Talk of default is complete and utter nonsense — and frankly, it’s obnoxious. More likely, America is going to go on a multi-year path towards fiscal probity, which will involve more taxation, sharply lower spending on non- essential services, and shared sacrifice, as was the case in the 30s and north of the border in the 90s.

So let’s go back to first principles. It matters little what level Treasury yields are sitting at. You could be sitting there with a 10% coupon but if yields, for whatever reason, were to jump to 20% and stay there, you would likely suffer a huge loss if you had to sell before maturity. So the fact that yields are at 10% or 3% matters little in this debate.

To reiterate, it was the macro economic landscape, not the valuation backdrop, that proved to be the undoing for tech stocks in the opening months of 2000. It is far more relevant and useful to discuss what the triggers would possibly be to drive yields higher and on a sustained basis.

I did the research on this long ago. Budget deficits (and surpluses) have a 40% correlation to bond yields. Just as a deficit of $1.5 trillion did not prevent bonds from staging an impressive rally this year, surpluses in 1999 did not stop the Treasury market from enduring its second worst year in recorded history, in total return terms. You see, in 1999, we had the Fed tightening policy and inflation pressures percolating. In 2010, we had the Fed reiterating its commitment to keep policy rates to the floor. At the end of last year, the consensus was convinced the Fed would be hiking rates by now … the fact that the central bank hasn’t done that, let alone start to shrink its pregnant balance sheet, has to be one of the biggest surprises so far this year.

We are rapidly running out of disinflation and we are staring deflation in the face — the year-on-year trend in the core CPI (which excludes food and energy) is just 88 basis points away from breaking below the zero-line. Our research show that Fed policy has a near 90% correlation with the direction of bond yields — you just don’t go into a sustainable bear markets when the Fed is not taking the “carry” away. Moreover, inflation as measured by the year-over-year change in the CPI, for all its blemishes and imperfections, commands a near 80% correlation with the Treasury market.

Yet in this whole discussion of the bond market, nowhere do the “Two Jeremies” talk about their forecasts on the Fed and on inflation. These are the two most vital components of interest rate determination and they are not even discussed in this “bond bubble” piece.

Look, instead of debating bubbles maybe it is more appropriate to identify where bond yields could go before they ultimately bottom. This would seem to be more relevant for investors than lamenting how low they already are — as if that would have helped anybody figure the JGB market out over the past decade (and with a Japanese government debt-to-GDP ratio of 200%!). Well, the Fed just told us that it has no intention of hiking rates for a long, long time. So, Fed tightening risks are off the table and at a time when the policy rate is almost zero. And we have a long bond yield of 3.6%. That is a 360 basis point curve from overnight to 30 years, and historically, that spread averages out to be 200bps.

As we invoke Bob Farrell’s Rule 1, which is about reversion to the mean, we should see the long bond yield approach or even possibly test the 2% threshold before its final resting stop is reached. If we are right on -1% to -2% deflation in coming years as the post-bubble excesses continue to unwind, nominal yield will actually be quite juicy in “real” terms.

Interestingly, when Ben Bernanke gave his “What If” speech in November 2002, he mentioned that in a 0% funds rate world where deflation risks intensify, he would begin to target long-term rates — and cited how in the decade to 1951, the Fed established an explicit ceiling on the long bond yield at 2.5%.

The “Two Jeremies” go on to then bash “the purveyors of pessimism” and in a manner we can only describe as convoluted. Admittedly, I couldn’t comprehend their thought process. They are of the view that no matter what, “U.S. economic growth is likely to accelerate.” No mention is made of the fact that the mini- inventory cycle has run its course and that we are past the peak of the monetary, fiscal and bailout stimulus. The economy slowed to stall-speed in the second quarter and is on the precipice of contracting in the current quarter. What do the “Two Jeremies” see that the Fed didn’t see when it cut its macro forecast last week for the second time in the past six weeks? What is the exogenous positive shock to the economy that turns the tide back to one of positive momentum?

At least in 2003 the Fed could cut rates and Bush could dramatically cut taxes. On top of that, we had the proliferation of subprime mortgages, interest-only mortgages, no-doc loans, low-doc loans, liar loans as well as the feel-good effect of a 20% annual home price appreciation. The securitized loan market that blazed the trail for that wonderful leveraged “ownership society” bull market and economic expansion from 2003 to 2007 is 60% the size today of what it was three short years ago. Do the “Two Jeremies” realise that a huge chunk of the credit market that financed the false prosperity of the last great bull run in risk assets and the economy is no longer around? Nowhere in the article is there a convincing case for above-trend growth, which will be needed at some point to chip away at the widespread excess capacity and touch off the inflation and Fed tightening cycle that would truly make the bearish case for bonds a compelling one.

There was emphasis in the article on dividend yield and dividend growth and indeed, this is part of our own Safety and Income at a Reasonable Price strategy (S.I.R.P.). This is an era of income orientation, and to be sure there are many areas of the market in which an income stream can be derived — REITs, trusts, corporates, muni’s, oil and gas royalties, preferreds, and reliable dividend growth. Agreed.

But the “Two Jeremies” use this as an argument against the Treasury market. We don’t get it. OK, there’s an average 4% dividend yield in the blue-chip stocks they cited. That’s fine. But why not complement the bonds in your portfolio with these income-oriented equity investments? Why do the “Two Jeremies” make it sound like it’s one or the other? Why can’t they co-exist within the S.I.R.P. thematic? The fact that AT&T has a decent dividend yield is the reason there’s a perceived bond bubble? How does that make any sense?

As an aside, there was no mention of where the bonds trade for these blue- chip companies — we only read in the article about the dividend yield and the earnings yield. Nothing on their bonds, which are probably also alluring with the added bonus that you line up in a better part of their capital structure. Keep in mind that no matter how “safe” an equity investment is, it is all relative — your capital is not guaranteed. No equity is totally safe. Even in the corporate bond space — mortgages too — investors face call risk and that can certainly be a nuisance. In a period when interest rates are falling and corporate and household debtors move into refinancing/prepayment mode even non-Treasury debt has its risks. Nowhere in the WSJ op-ed piece is there a word mentioned about the unique non-callable nature of government bonds, and that investors may well be putting an increasing “price premium” on Treasuries in light of this feature that is practically non-existent in other segments of the fixed-income universe.

This really appears to be a case of one’s assumptions driving one’s conclusions (or maybe in this particular case, the conclusions drove the assumptions). The “Two Jeremies” cite stellar productivity growth (“almost twice the long-term average”) as a reason for their bullish view on the economic landscape. But there is no mention of what role this productivity is playing in keeping the unemployment rate so elevated and as a result dampening wage pressures. Why?

Moreover, there was no mention as to the huge role this productivity has played in depressing unit labour costs, which, in fact, is deflating at a record pace. These guys are bullish on productivity and yet bearish on bonds, even though the productivity they cherish is one big reason why inflation is melting and bond yields are rallying to the levels they are at today! Think about the logic in that.

The comment that households are “pouring money into bond funds” also ignores the fact that much of this inflow was not directed into Treasury bonds (see Investors Buy Consumer Debt on page C14 of yesterday’s WSJ — not everything the retail client did this cycle necessarily dovetailed with our S.I.R.P. theme). In fact, over the past two years, less than $60 billion or only 12% of the net inflows to bond mutual funds were devoted to Treasuries — these “retail investors” ploughed in nearly twice as much into corporates. This fact was not mentioned in that op-ed piece.

Moreover, the implicit assumption here is that “retail investors” (the general investing public) don’t know what they are doing — they always do the wrong thing at the wrong time. It is a comforting refrain, but keep in mind that retail investors were actually shedding their equity exposure at a faster rate than institutional investors were raising cash levels going into the financial crisis. You just can’t look at the “flows” without also looking at the “stock” and as we stressed above, what we are likely witnessing is a deliberate asset mix shift.

Then there is the one-sided comment that if the 10-year note yield were to rise back to 3.15% in the next year, total returns would be nil. Fair enough, “if” that were to happen.

Now interest rates will of course fluctuate, but if the intermittent spasms occur alongside a primary trendline that is down (in yields) then there should hardly be concern about these periodic setbacks. If we are correct that we are still in the throes of a secular bull market in bonds, even if in the mature stage, then moves to 3% or above, should they occur, will prove to be great buying opportunities, not unlike the repeated tests of 4% that saw over the past year (and as early last April).

If the conditions for a continuation of the bull market in bonds is intact, then think of what the potential returns would be if the long bond yield were to grind down towards 2.0% or 2.5%. The “Two Jeremies” failed to mention that such a move would generate total returns of around 30% for long coupon bonds and 65% on the long strip! Ah, the power of convexity at low levels of interest rates — every basis point move magnifies the total return. The same bearish arguments about the bond market being “overvalued” could have been made at the start of the year, and to be sure, they were made in various circles, which is why the broad consensus was for equities to outperform Treasuries again this year. Meanwhile, even in the face of low yields, the price appreciation has been so powerful that the long-dated Treasury Strip (30-year) has generated a net positive return of nearly 30% so far this year versus -2% for the S&P 500. It may be a mistake to argue with success.

In sum, there is no bond bubble. The latest Commitment of Traders (CoT) report show there to still be a small net short position among non-commercial accounts, as far as the long bond is concerned, and basically flat for the 10-year T-note. The long-standing net short position has been closed but one can hardly look at this data and conclude that there is rampant bullishness among speculators.

So, while there may be a technically overbought technical condition and while bullish sentiment readings are very high, indeed according to some recent surveys, we are still a long way from capitulation (epiphany?) by Wall Street economists and strategists. One critical element missing is the speculative fervour, which hit the dotcoms in 2000 and real estate by 2006. Be assured that you know the lows in yield have been turned in when the CoT report shows there to be massive amounts of “net speculative longs.”

Fundamentally, what we have on our hands is a powerful demographic appetite for yield at a time when income is under-represented on boomer balance sheets. At the same time, while fiscal deficits are very high, they are unlikely to expand any further given the recent political backlash against more expansion of the government debt-to-GDP ratio. All the while, the two most significant determinants of the trend in long-term bond yields — Fed policy and inflation — continue to flash “green”, and at a time when the yield curve is still historically steep and destined to flatten. With the process led by ever-lower long-term rates since the central bank has already assured us that short-term rates will remain at rock-bottom levels for as long as the eye can see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.