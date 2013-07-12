One Of The Most Bearish Economists Since The Financial Crisis Is Now A Straight Up Bull

David Rosenberg was uber bearish after the financial crisis.



But his tone has been getting increasingly rosy. And it’s surprising almost everyone.

He sounded extremely bullish after the most recent jobs report citing 10 reasons to love the US employment report.

He followed that up by saying the third act of the economic recovery is in full swing.

Rosenberg also called the death of the painful deleveraging cycle. “The building blocks for the consumer to grab the torch are being put together with each and every passing data point of late. Don’t fight it. Embrace it,” he wrote at the time.

Now, even as mortgage rates hit a two-year high, he argued that this spike won’t hurt the housing recovery because incomes are rising too.

And Rosenberg knows this change of tone has surprised his readers. Because, quoting economist John Maynard Keynes earlier this month he wrote: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?”

