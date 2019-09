On Fast Money, David Rosenberg touches on the PIIGS crisis. He says he’s “amazed” at the complacency, and though there may not be a big problem right now, in a few months there could be a full-blown crisis.



If Ireland can’t get its fiscal house in order — and it’s deteriorating — then a host of German and French banks are going to get slammed.

