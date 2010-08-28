David Rosenberg: THIS Is What A Bear Market In Housing Looks Like

Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

It would seem that with the new and existing home sales from earlier this week, the ranks of the housing bulls have been thinned quite aggressively.But in case there are any more out there, David Rosenberg has a series of charts that reveal just how ugly the market remains.



He helpfully includes some lesser-spotlighted metrics, like foot traffic, buyer intent, and vacancies to give a fully-rounded picture of the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.