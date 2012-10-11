DAVID ROSENBERG: This Is The Defining Chart Of The Ongoing Economic Crisis

We’re in the middle of watching Gluskin-Sheff economist David Rosenberg present a gloomy outlook for the economy at The Big Picture conference. Much of his take is centered around the idea that we’re still ony part way through the end of the deleveraging cycle, and that we may be only half way through the decline of household debt.



The key chart which he sees as representing this moment?

This chart: Household net worth changed compared to five years earlier. This is what has made this decline unlike anything seen before, and it’s what represents real pain for households.

——

Photo: Bloomberg, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.