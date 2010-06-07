David Rosenberg Hints That Even PIMCO's Bill Gross Is Becoming A Deflationist

In his daily note, David Rosenberg hints at a rumour that we hadn’t seen before:



Maybe this is why Bill Gross was rumoured to be in buying long Treasuries late last

week. It is never too late to change one’s mind, and secular trendlines offer all

sorts of opportunities to do so. Imagine the labour market softening at a time

when underlying inflation is running below a 1% annual rate. And, we haven’t even

seen the full impact of the stronger U.S. dollar and the pullback in commodity

prices hit home yet. If German bund yields are heading down to 2½%, make no

mistake — Treasury and Canada yields are not far behind.

We highly recommend The Deflation Dilemma (page 18) and A Winding Path to

Inflation (page 84) of the current Economist. The second article is particularly

enlightening because it shows how ineffective a policy aimed at creating

inflation will be because the bond maturity profile of most industrialized

countries is short. Over half of U.S. government debt and 40% in Germany and

France roll over within the next three years and so an overt policy to inflate away

the massive public debts will be self-defeating if the bond vigilantes demand a

higher premium upon refinancing time. Besides, an inflation-is-always-around-

the-corner culture still permeates most central banks: the Bank of Canada

hiking, the Fed district banks clamouring for a rate hike, the tightening moves

this year by India, Brazil and China, as well as the refusal on the part of the ECB

to go beyond shifting the composition of its balance sheet and actually expand it

in a classic quantitative-easing style.

Of course, the noise out of PIMCO has been totally the opposite of this move: They’ve been warning about soaring debt, inflation, and coming budgetary problems for the US. Could it be they’re shifting their private buying before loudly announcing so at PIMCO.com? Nah, couldn’t be.

