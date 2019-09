Yesterday’s consumer confidence data came in weak, and when you look deeper, it’s even uglier.



In today’s Breakfast With Dave note, Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg plucks out three particularly ugly numbers.

First, business conditions:

Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

And homebuying:

Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

And car buying:

Photo: Gluskin-Sheff

