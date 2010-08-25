David Rosenberg: Here's How You'll Know When Bonds Are Really In A Bubble

Photo: London looks via Flickr

On the debate of the day from David Rosenberg…AND THE QUOTE OF THE DAY GOES TO .



John Roque at New York-based WJB Capital.

This is a real beauty:

“We don’t believe there is any “bond bubble”. However, there is a bubble in people believing there is a “bond bubble”. Here’s how you will know if there is a bond bubble — ask your colleagues how many of them own bonds in their personal accounts. When nobody/almost nobody raises their hand you should be comforted in knowing that the prospects of the existence of a “bond bubble” have been reduced. By the way, this tactic has worked wonderfully for gold over the last decade.”

Folks, you know what it’s like when you wish it was you that was the one to come up with something brilliant like that? We couldn’t have put it any better. Nice turn of phrase, John!

