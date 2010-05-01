David Rosenberg: Here's Four Reasons To Be sceptical Of Any Economic Comeback

In his daily note, Gluskin-Sheff economist David Rosenberg highlights what he describes as four points of nonconfirmation:



First is the gold price — it is trending higher in U.S. dollar terms and surging in

Euro terms and is a hedge against financial instability. Meanwhile, the stock

market is trading as if we have financial nirvana on our hands.

Second is the bond market — a hedge against deflation and here we still have

the 10-year T-note yield hanging around 3.7% whereas if we were truly in a

wonderful refationary cycle, it should be north of 4.5% right now.

Third, the action in emerging Asian markets, which are trading below their recent

highs, and especially China, which is actually now 14% below the nearby peak of

late 2009 (during which the S&P 500 has risen nearly 10%).

Fourth, there are some signs of a crack in credit quality. Global corporate

spreads have widened 6bps this week, to 149bps and high-yield spreads have

moved out 13bps, to 569bps. U.S. CDS spreads have also risen 5bps, to 94bps.

As we saw in 2000 and again in 2007, credit leads equities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.