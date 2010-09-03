David Rosenberg: Here's 9 Reasons Why That ISM Number Shouldn't Be Believed

OK, OK… last post regarding yesterday’s ISM report, and the idea that maybe it wasn’t so hot…



This time from David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff:

Most of the regional reports were very poor in August. Either they are collectively all wrong or the ISM is.

2. The share of respondents saying they experienced “growth” was 61%, the exact same as a year ago when ISM was sitting at 52.8.

3. The ISM gain was led by employment (58.6 to 60.4 — best since December 1983) in the same month that ADP manufacturing fell 6,000 (second decline in a row — it was -11k in July when ISM employment was 58.6, so clearly the latter is proving to be, at least for now, an unreliable labour market barometer). Production also ticked up to 59.9 from 57.0 and inventories rose to 51.4 from 50.2. These are all coincident indicators, as an aside (but an important aside).

Strange ISM number, it doesn’t pass the sniff test and here is one reason: most of the regional reports were very poor in August… either they’re wrong or the ISM is

4. According to the ISM, 76% of the manufacturers surveyed said that in August, their customer inventory levels were either “too high” or “about right”. At the turn of the year, just ahead of the big inventory swing that bolstered the GDP data, this metric was sitting at 60%. As a result, it would be folly to assume that the inventory and production categories will contribute to further ISM increases in the near- and intermediate-term. Norbert Ore, who presides over the ISM survey, had this to say about inventories: “If the inventory build isn’t voluntary then we have a huge issue on our hands.”

5. Meanwhile, the more forward-looking components dropped, though were hardly a disaster. But orders slipped for the third month in a row, to 53.1 from 53.5 in July, 58.5 in June and 65.7 in both April and May. That is still a sharp squeeze in the growth rate of capital goods-related order books. At 53.1, ISM orders index is down to levels last seen in June 2009 (but when they were rising in “green shooty” fashion).

6. Backlogs were down as well, to 51.5 from 54.5 in July, 57.0 in June and 59.5 in May (and peaked in February at 61.0). At 51.5, order backlogs stand at their low-water mark of the year.

7. Supplier deliveries (measure of production bottlenecks) eased for the fifth month in a row — to 56.6 from 58.3 in July and well off the March peak of 64.9.

8. Looking at five decades worth of data, the share of the time in which we see orders, backlogs and vendor deliveries all decline in tandem, and the headline ISM index rise, is the grand total of 1%. No wonder equities rallies so much — we just witnessed a 1-in-100 event! Bring your camera.

9. Export orders dipped to 55.5 from 56.5 — the lowest they have been since last December. If the overseas economy is rocking and rolling, then why on earth would this component be declining? Not only that, but it looks as though, yet again, a good part of the inventory boost we still seem to be getting is being filled by imports — that sub-index jumped four points in August and does not bode well for the trade deficit, which subtracted 3.4 percentage points from headline GDP growth in Q2.

