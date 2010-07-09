David Rosenberg: Here's 9 Charts That Will Fool You Into Seeing A V-Shaped Recovery

In his morning note, Gluskin-Sheff’s David Rosenberg presents a series of jobs-related charts that look sunny on first blush, but which he claims are misleading. Sure they look like they’re v-shaped, but they will soon taper off:



Looking at the charts below (thanks to Josh Frankel, our long time friend and former Merrill Lynch colleague), one would think that, yes, we have a V-shaped recovery in the U.S. But the reality is that the economic data in these charts,

especially the YoY comparisons, are about to hit some resistance in the months ahead. Moreover, the leading indicators (ie, housing starts) are starting to sputter or have rolled over, and that is what really matters.

The gist to think about as you scroll through the charts is that the comps are bound to get more difficult, and that underpinning factors of job improvement (housing, increased capacity utilization) are fizzling out.

