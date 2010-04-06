David Rosenberg: Here's 7 Economic Stats You Shouldn't Believe

David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff welcomes you back to work with seven economic datapoints requiring you to look behind the headlines.



1. U.S. consumer spending in the first quarter is higher because the savings

rate has slipped to 3.1% from 4.7% at the end of last year. Organically,

spending is actually doing quite poorly and that reflects the fact that

wage-based incomes remain under pressure. So, without that

unsustainable decline in what is already a low personal savings rate,

consumer spending in January would have actually contracted 0.4% and

0.6% in February. In other words, what we are seeing unfold right now is

a ‘low quality’ consumer recovery in the U.S., not deserving of the P/E

multiple expansion that the retailers have enjoyed in recent months. A

sector to clearly fade going forward is consumer discretionary.

2. On home prices, the seasonally adjusted data did indeed show an

increase of 0.4% mum (using the Case-Shiller Composite-10), but the raw

data revealed a 0.2% dip — the fourth decline in a row! Now it would be

one thing if January was an unusually weak seasonal month for home

prices deserving of an upward skew from the adjustment factors; however,

from 1998 through to 2006, they rose in each and every January and by

an average of 0.6%. But what happened is that home prices collapsed in

each of the past three Januarys — by an average of 1.8%, or a 25%

annual rate. And, seasonal factors typically weigh the experience of the

prior three years disproportionately so what looks like steady gains in

housing prices may be little more than a statistical mirage.

Consumer confidence (Conference Board version) rose to 52.5 in March

and yet again this was treated gleefully on the Street and in the media

because it beat the consensus estimate. But here is the reality: in

recessions, this confidence index averages out to be 71.0, and in

expansions, it averages 102.0. What does that tell you?

4. The ISM index came out before the payroll numbers did and injected a big

round of enthusiasm into the pro-cyclical camp. The index did shoot up in

March, to 59.6 from 56.5, and while many of the components were up,

the prime reason for the increase was the eight-point surge in the

inventory component, to 55.3. Moreover, the orders-to-inventories ratio

slid to a level suggesting that we could be in for a big pullback in the next

few months. Meanwhile, very little attention has been made to the

construction spending data, which sagged 1.3% mum in February with

broad-based declines across sectors — and January’s 0.6% drop was

revised to -1.4% (the fourth slippage in a row).

5. Stock buybacks are widely (and erroneously) viewed as being a major

fund-flow driver of the equity market, and many a pundit points to the

37% QoQ jump (+98% from the 2009 lows) in buybacks as source of

comfort. But here’s the rub: The vast majority of companies are buying

back their stock to avoid the dilutive effects of expiring stock options — of

the 214 companies that did a buyback in Q4, only 50 resulted in share

count reductions (see page B2 of the weekend WSJ). Moreover, it really

says something about the widespread excess capacity in the economy

and poor perceived rates of return on new investments that companies

would opt to deploy cash for buyback strategies at this presumed early

stage of the business expansion. If there is one trend that is indeed

constructive — certainly for our income theme — it is that companies are

beginning to pay out more of their retained earnings in the form of

dividends — $5.1 billion in net dividend increases in Q1, the most since

2007Q4 (but still down 21% from two years ago).

6. There seems to be this entrenched view now that the government can be

expected to come in and resolve all the problems in the economy. This

view is deserving in some sense because not only did the Fed and the

Treasury break the boundaries between the private and public economy

this cycle to bail out the banks, auto sector and housing companies, but

they have continued in these efforts despite a record $1.5 trillion deficit.

With no other goal, it would seem, than to allow the residential real estate

market to clear at lower prices, the government now intends to

permanently reduce the mortgage balance for all homeowners who are

“under water” and unemployed homeowner mortgage borrowers are also

going to be recipient of taxpayer assistance (but not the renter). The

problem ahead is that the bond market may no longer be in a cooperating

mood to finance all this largesse. With the 10-year yield now pressing

against the 4% threshold, we have a crucial week ahead for the Obama

team’s financing capacity as a further $82 billion of debt sales are being

put to the market for added digestion.

Another source of concern for the bulls who continue to rely on

government support for the recovery is the general population — the part

of the public that took in a mortgage it could afford and never used the

house as an ATM. Resentment is starting to build as Uncle Sam is

increasingly being viewed as Robin Hood at best, or the Artful Dodger at

worst. There were two great reads over the weekend pertaining to this

theme of emerging class warfare — Tea Party Anger Reflects Mainstream

Concerns on page A13 of the weekend WSJ and Help Paying Mortgages

7. While everyone is treating the nonfarm payroll report as gospel, let’s keep

in mind that the ADP count showed that private payrolls fell 23k,

completely at odds with the Bureau of labour Statistics (BLS), which claims

that this metric was up 123k. Now, we are not going to dismiss the BLS

data at all, but wouldn’t it be nicer if both surveys said the same thing?

The ADP is a pretty simple concept — and does not have any “plug”

factors to try and assume how many new businesses were created or

destroyed in any given month. Meanwhile, wages are now deflating and

the 0.1% decline in March could be the thin edge of the wedge as the

Gallup Daily tracking finds that 20.3% of the U.S. workforce was

underemployed in March — a slight uptick from January and February.

