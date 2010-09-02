David Rosenberg: Here's 5 Signs That The Economy Began The Double Dip In Q3

Joe Weisenthal
rosenberg

The powerful stock market surge and the decent ISM manufacturing report prompted Mark Haines to ask this morning: “Is the double-dip dead!?”

David Rosenberg definitely doesn’t think so. He’s been saying for a while that Q3 GDP would book a negative print, and today he adds to his list of reasons why:

We are currently seeing a discernable slowdown in the third quarter, suggesting that GDP growth be contracting (versus the 2.5% penciled in by economists) or at the least, real final sales. Consider the following Q3 momentum numbers:
•    Real personal income excluding government transfer: flat to slightly negative •    Real personal spending: up at 1.3% at an annual rate, a slowdown from the
already tepid 2.0% in Q2
•    Housing starts: -32.0% at an annual rate
•    Real non-residential construction: flat
• Non-defence shipments excluding aircraft: -1.2% at an annual rate, Q2 was +17.5%

Don’t miss: 24 signs that economic problems lay ahead >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.