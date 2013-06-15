David Rosenberg Has 10 'Nagging Concerns' About The Global Economy

2013 started with stocks going higher. But sometime in May global interest rates begin to rise and the Japanese stock market began to fall.



Since then we’ve pretty much seen a rout in emerging market stocks, currency weakness, volatility in Japanese government bonds and concerns about both the Fed taper and the effectiveness of Japan’s aggressive monetary policy stance.

In this environment David Rosenberg highlights “10 nagging concerns.”

