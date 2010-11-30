David Rosenberg Presents A Dozen Economic Threats That Should Keep Bulls Up At Night

If we could sum up the new conventional wisdom about the markets, it would be like this: The economy is recovering decently, and yet there are big looming systemic threats and headline risks ready to torpedo the comeback at any time.



In recent days, it’s appeared that the headlines are winning out, most notably the European ones.

In his daily note, David Rosenberg clarifies 12 looming issues that could torpedo the recovery.

