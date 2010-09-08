Rosenberg: Here Are 13 Signs That We're Actually In A Depression Right Now

David Rosenberg has outlined, in his latest letter, the 13 reasons with this so-called recovery is actually a depression.



Rosenberg sums it up like this:

This is what a depression is all about — an economy that 33 months after a recession begins, with zero policy rates, a stuffed central bank sheet, and a 10% deficit-to-GDP ratio, is still in need of government help for its sustenance.

Each one of these 13 reasons is more damning and highlights the true state of the economy: caught in a liquidity trap with little way out.

