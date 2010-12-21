David Rosenberg: Here's 10 Signs That The Holiday Retail Season Is Going Worse Than People realise

In today’s note, David Rosenberg presents 10 signs that the deflation is the theme of this year’s retail season, and that things are going worse than people realise:



• Producer prices for boxes and containers are going down, not up. Maybe

FedEx is bullish on its outlook, but it begs the question as to why it is that

paper boxes and containers fell 0.4% in November after dropping 0.7% in

October ― a 6.7% annualized decline in the last 2 months for the steepest

falloff for this time of the year in 12 years. Go figure.

• This is Christmas time, following on the heels of Chanukah time. So what is

with toy prices sliding 1.7% in November ― the second decline in a row.

• What about our gift-wrapping price index from the personal care segment of

the CPI? Prices here have deflated at a 2.8% annual rate over the past three

months ― a huge swing from the +3% trend in November 2010 and the

softest pace in seven years. Then again, if you’re not buying any toys to stick

under the tree, then there’s no need for wrapping paper, is there?

• What about flowers? Prices are down at a 1.5% annual rate over the past

three months ― we haven’t seen a November performance like this since

1999 when all we were buying ahead of Y2K were flashlights and bottled

water.

• Turkey prices sank 2.5% in November ― the most important gobble time of

the year ― and the trend is flat for the past three months. This is amazing.

• The prices of sweets sank 1.4% in November, the steepest decline on record.

No demand for chocolate covered reindeers this year?

• Wine prices fell 0.4% in November ― they hardly ever decline during this time

of the year ― and are down in three of the past four months! This hasn’t

happened in over two decades. Then again, if the turkey price is going down,

then complements like sauvignon blanc should be doing likewise, n’est-ce

pas?

• Not only wine but liquor prices declined down 0.8% in the last two months,

despite the fact that this is the most lubricating time of the year. Come to

think of it, I thought I did see someone buy a 15-year Balvenie for under $70

at an LCBO last week.

• Well, the little kiddies shouldn’t feel bad about the lack of demand driving toy

prices down. For the rest of us, the price of electronic goods is now down five

months in a row. And books fell 0.2% last month and are down in four of the

past five.

• But … not everything is deflating for the retail sector. The areas that seem to

have at least a modicum of pricing power so far in this holiday shopping

season is apparel, sporting goods and jewellery (that little blue box never

does go out of fashion, does it?).

All that being said, markets don’t care. Retail stocks are at a record high, and one of our favourite guages of investor bullishness — the ratio of consumer discretionary names to consumer staples — is rebounding nicely after an early December swoon.

